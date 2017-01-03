Wintry Weather Returns for a SpellGRA...

Wintry Weather Returns for a SpellGRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC) - What had...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

What had been, for the most part, a mild winter along the Lakeshore may be turning to a more familiar pattern. The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Allegan and Ottawa counties, as well as 11 others in the West and Southwest Michigan region, through 10 AM tomorrow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Obama a hypocrite? 10 min Go Blue Forever 12
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 10 hr a commenter 1,135
Local News Women (Apr '09) 10 hr a commenter 2,809
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
Hello Anti-Trump Karma Dec 30 Knows who you are 18
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,921 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC