Why We Should Acknowledge the Art Connection of Trump's Education Pick, Betsy DeVos

Betsy DeVos, at right, at the Houghton County Republican Victory Center Yesterday, during her confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos responded to a question from Senator Bernie Sanders about whether she would work with him to make US public colleges and universities tuition free. "Senator I think that's a really interesting idea, and it's really great to consider and think about," DeVos responded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.