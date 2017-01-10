Why Michigan's energy overhaul matter...

Why Michigan's energy overhaul mattered to Grand Rapids Schools, other districts

17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Grand Rapids Public Schools has saved around $2 million by purchasing lower-cost power through the Michigan Schools Energy Cooperative over the years. The district joined the cooperative in 2001 and last year alone saved $410,000, according to Chief Financial Officer Larry Oberst.

