Whitney made their TV debut on 'Colbert'

Whitney are in NYC for a couple TV tapings - they played The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and will be on CBS This Morning Saturday - and celebrated at Rough Trade on Thursday night . The rapidly rising Chicago band has already outgrown spaces the size of Rough Trade so it was a nice opportunity to see them there, where they were still buzzing on the energy of making their TV debut.

