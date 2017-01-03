Whitney made their TV debut on 'Colbert'
Whitney are in NYC for a couple TV tapings - they played The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night and will be on CBS This Morning Saturday - and celebrated at Rough Trade on Thursday night . The rapidly rising Chicago band has already outgrown spaces the size of Rough Trade so it was a nice opportunity to see them there, where they were still buzzing on the energy of making their TV debut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|OnePride87
|2,811
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|2 hr
|Gville Jim
|31
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Mya
|1,136
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC