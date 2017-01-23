West Michigan software firm attracts programmers

The dress code is informal and the coffee bar and kitchen are hot spots at Blue Medora as its cadre of young programmers huddle to work on the latest developments in the company's software programs that monitor big databases. "I think we've started a company that gives them a West Coast experience here in West Michigan," says CEO Nathan Owen, who co-founded Blue Medora in 2007 and now oversees a staff of more than 100 programmers, sales and marketing employees from his corner office at 3225 N. Evergreen Drive NE.

