West Michigan roller derby: Grand Rap...

West Michigan roller derby: Grand Rapids Raggidy Roller Girls

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

If you like fast paced sports, with an occasional push here and there, you"ll love the Grand Rapids Raggidy Roller Girls ! Member, Jennifer Lynch, sat down with eightWest to talk about this fun sport that involves some no-nonsense women. The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby are proud to be one of only 30 founding member leagues of the WFTDA since its inception in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 7 hr rewtys 51
are the protesters going to jump 8 hr republican 1
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 20 hr MrsMrs90 9
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Tue Gville Jim 1,149
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jan 24 TruthTeller 2,827
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil... Jan 22 Oneal 1
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
News Remembering the Blizzard of 1978 (Jan '08) Dec '16 Jennifer m 78
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,280,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC