West Michigan roller derby: Grand Rapids Raggidy Roller Girls
If you like fast paced sports, with an occasional push here and there, you"ll love the Grand Rapids Raggidy Roller Girls ! Member, Jennifer Lynch, sat down with eightWest to talk about this fun sport that involves some no-nonsense women. The Grand Raggidy Roller Derby are proud to be one of only 30 founding member leagues of the WFTDA since its inception in 2005.
