Visitors racked up record hotel stays in 2016

Hotels in Kent County reported collecting nearly $200 million in overnight lodging last year, setting a record for the seventh year in a row, according to Experience Grand Rapids , the area's official destination marketing organization. Kent County hotels reported taking in $197.6 million last year, an 8.7 percent increase over 2015's receipts of $181.8 million, said EXGR president and CEO Doug Small in an announcement on Monday, Jan. 30. "Hotel room revenue is a key metric for measuring tourism activity because it is affected by leisure tourism, strong convention attendance, the area's growing business economy, and the increasing number of sports related events," Small said.

