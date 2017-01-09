Victima s lawyer: Man wants justice after drunk driving crash involving assistant prosecutor
Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper is resigning from his job after officials say he crashed into a parked car while driving the wrong way on a road. The November crash injured a man who was reaching inside the parked vehicle to grab his jacket.
