Victima s lawyer: Man wants justice after drunk driving crash involving assistant prosecutor

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper is resigning from his job after officials say he crashed into a parked car while driving the wrong way on a road. The November crash injured a man who was reaching inside the parked vehicle to grab his jacket.

