Two-Vehicle Crash in Tallmadge TownshipTALLMADGE TWP, MI (WHTC) - A...

Two-Vehicle Crash in Tallmadge Townsh...

Two-Vehicle Crash in Tallmadge TownshipTALLMADGE TWP, MI (WHTC) -

Sgt. Eric Westveer of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says 76-year-old Daniel Bradley of Grand Rapids was eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive around 5:42 p.m. when proceeding northbound he pulled into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Deanna White of Allendale. White who was westbound on Lake Michigan Drive was unable to avoid the collision.

