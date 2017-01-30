Two shot dead outside of Wal-Mart sto...

Two shot dead outside of Wal-Mart store; two suspects from Grand Rapids in custody

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Authorities say a deal to sell marijuana that was arranged online via Craigslist led to the shooting deaths of two men found in a car outside of a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store. Police say the slayings of the 31-year-old Joseph Carson and 39-year-old Anthony Hammond came during a robbery.

