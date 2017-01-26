Trump, Putin discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Iran deal

This combination of pictures shows Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, delivering a speech at the Kremlin in Moscow on December 8, 2016; and President-elect Donald Trump, right, at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a phone conversation between the two leaders, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.