Trump derides intel agencies on Russian hacking
DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump arrives onstage to speak at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|22 min
|Oneal
|11
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|a commenter
|1,135
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|a commenter
|2,809
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC