Trump cabinet fight comes to West Michigan
A small band of protesters took to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Saturday to voice opposition to the incoming administration's selection for secretary of education - West Michigan's own Betsy DeVos. It was about 30 people who were out there for a couple cold hours protesting the selection of Betsy DeVos - in front of the very building that bears her family's name.
