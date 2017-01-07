Trump cabinet fight comes to West Mic...

Trump cabinet fight comes to West Michigan

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WOODTV.com

A small band of protesters took to the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Saturday to voice opposition to the incoming administration's selection for secretary of education - West Michigan's own Betsy DeVos. It was about 30 people who were out there for a couple cold hours protesting the selection of Betsy DeVos - in front of the very building that bears her family's name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 2 min Casual Observer 2,818
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 3 hr Oneal 4
Is Obama a hypocrite? 4 hr RushFan666 35
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 14 hr Gary 1,137
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,144 • Total comments across all topics: 277,745,117

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC