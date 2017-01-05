The Right Place assists molecular research lab with expansion in Grand Rapids

Regional economic development organization The Right Place, Inc., along with its local and state partners in the City of Grand Rapids, announced the approval of a Michigan Strategic Fund incentive that will bring 37 new high-tech, life science jobs and $2.8 million in new investment to Grand Rapids, Michigan over the next three years. Grand Rapids-based NxGen MDx plans to expand at its current location, 801 Broadway Ave NW Suite 203, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.

