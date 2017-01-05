The Right Place assists molecular res...

The Right Place assists molecular research lab with expansion in Grand Rapids

14 hrs ago Read more: Rockford Squire

Regional economic development organization The Right Place, Inc., along with its local and state partners in the City of Grand Rapids, announced the approval of a Michigan Strategic Fund incentive that will bring 37 new high-tech, life science jobs and $2.8 million in new investment to Grand Rapids, Michigan over the next three years. Grand Rapids-based NxGen MDx plans to expand at its current location, 801 Broadway Ave NW Suite 203, Grand Rapids, MI 49504.

Read more at Rockford Squire.

Grand Rapids, MI

