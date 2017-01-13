The New York Times Unwittingly Makes the Case for Betsy DeVos
This week marks the beginning of the confirmation process for Trump's cabinet picks and predictably the left-wing press running around with their hair on fire screaming "Racist! Sexist! EVIL!!!". Jeff Sessions received the royal treatment from Cory Booker and his ilk during his hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|9 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|48
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|T-Man
|2,822
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Wed
|neuer treason
|18
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|George
|1,140
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 9
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC