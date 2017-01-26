The Michigan International Auto Show rolls into Grand Rapids
The Michigan International Auto Show rolls into DeVos Place, February 2-5, for the 19th annual show. Presented by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association and produced by ShowSpan Inc., it has been the most highly attended annual event in Grand Rapids since it was first held in 1999.
