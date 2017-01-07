The Drive Home II - Another Journey T...

The Drive Home II - Another Journey To NAIAS in Vintage Detroit Iron

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Auto Channel

Why do you suppose this courageous group of vintage car enthusiasts would liberate 3 old cars from a west coast museum and drive them thousands of miles in often-treacherous, dead of winter to bring them home to Detroit where they were all built? The simple answer is: because someone really needs to do it, and because they can. Leader of the team, museum CEO David Madeira, and his co-conspirators believe that these wonderful old cars need to be driven, not just left on static display in a museum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Auto Channel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 4 min RushFan666 3
Is Obama a hypocrite? 6 min RushFan666 35
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 10 hr Gary 1,137
Local News Women (Apr '09) 23 hr Early Bird 2,815
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,006 • Total comments across all topics: 277,740,566

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC