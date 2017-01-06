The a ultimate video game experiencea comes to DeVos Performance Hall Saturday
If you are looking to experience video games in real life on the big screen, check out the Video Games Live! happening Saturday at DeVos Performance Hall. Video game enthusiasts will be able to hear original music from their favorite games like Mario, Zelda, Halo, and Final Fantasy .
