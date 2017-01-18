Teen driver pleads no contest in 2016...

Teen driver pleads no contest in 2016 fatal crash

The teen who was was behind the wheel at the time of a car crash that killed a 16-year-old girl last spring has entered a plea. During a Wednesday status conference, Armando Mendoza Jr. pleaded no contest to all the felony charges against him - a count of reckless driving causing death and three counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

