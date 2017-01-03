Teen accused of killing woman on GRCC campus showed witness bloody knife
A 19-year-old accused of killing a woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus last year showed a bloody knife to an acquaintance hours after the slaying, saying he'd always wanted to "catch a body," according to court testimony. Marcus Bivins on Thursday, Jan. 5 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of Jeanne Huntoon, 34. He appeared in Grand Rapids District Court, where a judge determined there was enough evidence to bind his case over to Kent County Circuit Court.
