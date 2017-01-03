Teen accused of killing woman on GRCC...

Teen accused of killing woman on GRCC campus showed witness bloody knife

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A 19-year-old accused of killing a woman on the Grand Rapids Community College campus last year showed a bloody knife to an acquaintance hours after the slaying, saying he'd always wanted to "catch a body," according to court testimony. Marcus Bivins on Thursday, Jan. 5 was ordered to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of Jeanne Huntoon, 34. He appeared in Grand Rapids District Court, where a judge determined there was enough evidence to bind his case over to Kent County Circuit Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 4 hr Morningwood 2,810
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 13 hr Mya 1,136
Is Obama a hypocrite? 14 hr Go Blue Forever 20
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Dec 31 nuke M now 611
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
Hello Anti-Trump Karma Dec 30 Knows who you are 18
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,259

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC