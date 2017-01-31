Super Bowl Food: How one BBQ pitmaster plans to sell 800 pounds of chicken wings in 3 hours
If you're planning to eat chicken wings as part of your Super Bowl party food menu, you won't be alone. According to the National Chicken Council, fans across the country are expected to eat 1.33 billion chicken wings , which is up two percent from last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|6 hr
|Oneal
|13
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Soph
|1,151
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Jules
|2,828
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC