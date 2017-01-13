Stinson Obituary
Joel E. Stinson, age 82, met our Heavenly Father on January 7, 2017. He is the beloved husband of Doris Stinson for 58 yrs., and endeared father of Stephen Stinson ; Brenda and Joseph Nowosad; Colleen and James Wickering ; and Michael Stinson and Tina Elliot.
