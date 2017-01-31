'Soup's On' fundraiser benefits Grand Rapids food ministry
They came for soup, and to help raise money for God's Kitchen, a key local provider of meals and food to those in need. Hundreds filled the five floors of the B.O.B. in downtown Grand Rapids on Monday, Jan. 30, for the annual "Soup's On For All!" fundraiser.
