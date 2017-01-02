Shooting scene in the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE. Jan 2, 2017.
In the 1000 block of Calvin Ave SE around 8:45 p.m., police say a person sitting in their car on the street was shot at and hit. That 17-year-old person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|3 hr
|Oneal
|4
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|20 hr
|sushli
|1,134
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Casual Observer
|2,807
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC