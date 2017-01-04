Ronald McDonald House helps Traverse City family stay close to son in Grand Rapids
Barb and Joey Mahon are from Traverse City, but Joey,14, is currently receiving mental treatment at Forest View Hospital in Grand Rapids. But Mahon doesn't have to worry about making the drive of nearly three hours to see her son every day, because she's staying at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan on the Northeast side of Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|1 hr
|Gville Jim
|15
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|a commenter
|1,135
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|13 hr
|a commenter
|2,809
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC