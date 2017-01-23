Old hardware, free to a good home...
On Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 9:03 AM, Jim Hawkins wrote: In my area there are a couple of organizations that accept donations of old equipment as a fund raiser . Some of these events will accept a variety of old equipment I talked with one of the guys from company running the actual program and he indicated that they pull out what they can for recycling and scrap the rest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Midrange-l mailing list.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|6 hr
|Gville Jim
|47
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|7 hr
|Gville Jim
|1,149
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|TruthTeller
|8
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|TruthTeller
|2,827
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil...
|Sun
|Oneal
|1
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08)
|Jan 19
|Great full GE Pro...
|58
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC