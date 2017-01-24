Police report: a Dine and dasha couple are internet weight loss team
According to a police report recently obtained through the Freedom of Information Act by FOX 17, the two people previously wanted for questioning in an unpaid $320 restaurant tab are weight loss consultants that market themselves and their business online. Grand Rapids police were called to the Chop House restaurant on the evening of December 26th after the couple reportedly racked up a food bill totaling $320.92 and then left the restaurant without paying .
