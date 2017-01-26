Photos from Grand Rapids Police Department
Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of two persons of interest in a shooting at a home along Gold Avenue. The shooting happened at about 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at Gold Avenue SW and Fulton Street.
