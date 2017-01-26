Party Cooler, Michigan Street NE, Gra...

Party Cooler, Michigan Street NE, Grand Rapids, Diamond Place

A $42 million planned development called Diamond Place is supposed to breathe new life into a strip of land along busy Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids. While the combination apartment complex, shopping center and grocery store is planned to open in 2018, one chunk of nearby property will remain as is - an old-time neighborhood liquor store.

