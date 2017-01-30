Overdose in parking lot of North Ottawa Community Hospital
Two Grand Rapids-area teens are recovering from a heroin overdose after being found in a vehicle outside North Ottawa Community Hospital. They were found Monday morning by a hospital maintenance worker , in the south lot next to Dunewood Medical Center according to the Grand Haven Public Safety Director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are the protesters going to jump
|1 hr
|Oneal
|13
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|14 hr
|Soph
|1,151
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Jules
|2,828
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC