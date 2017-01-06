Officers on leave after alcohol-related crash involving assistant prosecutor
The Grand Rapids Police Department says three officers are on leave after an internal investigation into how the department handled an alcohol-related crash involving Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper. Police say Kuiper was driving the wrong way on Union Avenue Nov. 19 and struck a parked car.
