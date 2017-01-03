Officer charged with drunken driving after freeway crash gets probation

An off-duty Grand Rapids police officer who crashed into a guardrail along U.S. 131 in October and left the scene has been sentenced to a year of probation for impaired driving. Rozema was off-duty about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 when his Nissan Maxima struck a guardrail along southbound U.S. 131 near the 54th Street exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.