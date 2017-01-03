Officer charged with drunken driving after freeway crash gets probation
An off-duty Grand Rapids police officer who crashed into a guardrail along U.S. 131 in October and left the scene has been sentenced to a year of probation for impaired driving. Rozema was off-duty about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 when his Nissan Maxima struck a guardrail along southbound U.S. 131 near the 54th Street exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|3 hr
|Gville Jim
|38
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|George
|1,140
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|15 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|Trace
|2,821
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Mon
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC