Officer charged with drunken driving ...

Officer charged with drunken driving after freeway crash gets probation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

An off-duty Grand Rapids police officer who crashed into a guardrail along U.S. 131 in October and left the scene has been sentenced to a year of probation for impaired driving. Rozema was off-duty about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 16 when his Nissan Maxima struck a guardrail along southbound U.S. 131 near the 54th Street exit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Obama a hypocrite? 3 hr Gville Jim 38
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 5 hr George 1,140
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) 15 hr WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Local News Women (Apr '09) 17 hr Trace 2,821
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Mon Gville Jim 5
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,113

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC