Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup to me...

Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup to meet Feb. 1 in Grand Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

The Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup will hold its next scheduled meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 187 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The public meeting will take place in the Heritage Room at 1:30 p.m. The Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup, an advisory group created by Public Act 46 of 2010, assists the Michigan Trails Advisory Council and provides advice to the Department of Natural Resources related to the creation, development, operation and maintenance of the state's nonmotorized trail system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 56 min dean 1,148
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 3 hr Oneal 45
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 4 hr TruthTeller 8
Local News Women (Apr '09) 5 hr TruthTeller 2,827
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil... Sun Oneal 1
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
News GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08) Jan 19 Great full GE Pro... 58
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC