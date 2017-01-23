Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup to meet Feb. 1 in Grand Rapids
The Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup will hold its next scheduled meeting Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, 187 Monroe Ave. NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The public meeting will take place in the Heritage Room at 1:30 p.m. The Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup, an advisory group created by Public Act 46 of 2010, assists the Michigan Trails Advisory Council and provides advice to the Department of Natural Resources related to the creation, development, operation and maintenance of the state's nonmotorized trail system.
