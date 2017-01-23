Next march in DC will be the March for Life this Friday
JANUARY 22: Activists participate in the 2016 March for Life as they pass in front of the U.S. Supreme Court January 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. The annual event marked the anniversary of the Supreme Court Roe v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|11 hr
|Oneal
|41
|weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil...
|Sun
|Oneal
|1
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sat
|RAMS03
|2,825
|The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep...
|Jan 20
|CZars_R_US
|359
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jan 20
|a commenter
|1,147
|GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08)
|Jan 19
|Great full GE Pro...
|58
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jan 18
|Madoff zionism
|19
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC