New therapy dog helping child sex abuse victims in Kent County
It's a new way of using K-9 intuition, by helping children dealing with some of the worst kinds of trauma. This week a therapy dog began working at The Children's Assessment Center in Grand Rapids, a place where sexually abused kids are learning to heal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|28 min
|Oneal
|9
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|a commenter
|1,135
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|a commenter
|2,809
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC