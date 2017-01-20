Mug shot of Sanqua Cummings.

Sanqua Cummings was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the August 2015 shooting death of Marquaan Crosby. He also received a five year sentence for a felony firearm conviction that will severed before his life sentence commences.

