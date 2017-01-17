'Movies in The Park' will get brighter screen, earlier show times

The free "Movies in the Park" will become more family friendly this summer with the introduction of a new and brighter screen that will allow for earlier show times and double features. The Downtown Development Authority approved a three-year contract on Friday, Jan. 20 with LiveSpace LLC, a Kentwood firm that will stage eight movie nights per summer at Ah Nab Awen Park, between the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and the Grand River.

