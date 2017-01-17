'Movies in The Park' will get brighte...

'Movies in The Park' will get brighter screen, earlier show times

7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The free "Movies in the Park" will become more family friendly this summer with the introduction of a new and brighter screen that will allow for earlier show times and double features. The Downtown Development Authority approved a three-year contract on Friday, Jan. 20 with LiveSpace LLC, a Kentwood firm that will stage eight movie nights per summer at Ah Nab Awen Park, between the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum and the Grand River.

Read more at MLive.com.

Grand Rapids, MI

