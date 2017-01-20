More funds needed to rebuild burned I...

More funds needed to rebuild burned Ionia County bridge

Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

The rebuilding of a historic bridge that burned down in Ionia County's Keene Township will cost more money than anticipated. Our media partners at Mlive , report the Whites Bridge Historical Society announced in spring 2015 that it was moving forward with construction after raising $475,000 for the effort.

