More funds needed to rebuild burned Ionia County bridge
The rebuilding of a historic bridge that burned down in Ionia County's Keene Township will cost more money than anticipated. Our media partners at Mlive , report the Whites Bridge Historical Society announced in spring 2015 that it was moving forward with construction after raising $475,000 for the effort.
