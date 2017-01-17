Michigan Kia dealer adds third store on west side

Rich LaLonde, owner of Summit Place Kia dealerships in Clinton Township and Waterford, announced the acquisition of Kia of North Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Located at 4575 Plainfield Avenue NE, the dealership has been re-named Summit Place Kia West. Lalonde purchased the dealership from current owners Bill Doraty and Jeff Johnson, who bought it two years ago from Keller Ford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.