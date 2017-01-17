Michigan Kia dealer adds third store ...

Michigan Kia dealer adds third store on west side

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Rich LaLonde, owner of Summit Place Kia dealerships in Clinton Township and Waterford, announced the acquisition of Kia of North Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Located at 4575 Plainfield Avenue NE, the dealership has been re-named Summit Place Kia West. Lalonde purchased the dealership from current owners Bill Doraty and Jeff Johnson, who bought it two years ago from Keller Ford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 18 min Lonestar 354
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) 5 hr Madoff zionism 19
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 8 hr Oneal 13
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 21 hr Gville Jim 1,143
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jan 15 T-Man 2,823
News Donald Trump defends use of "sch****ed" against... (Dec '15) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 89
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 6
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,030,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC