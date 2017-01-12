Michigan family dealt another blow as second son diagnosed with cancer
For the past year, Brian and Kim Ricker have focused their energy on finding a cure for son Brison's inoperable brain tumor. But in December, they learned they would have to alter their plans to include a second fight for their other son Preston, who was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer.
