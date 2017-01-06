Mich. Senator Stabenow opposes Betsy ...

Mich. Senator Stabenow opposes Betsy DeVos for Education Department head

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she will vote against Betty DeVos as the next head of the U.S. Education Department. The Michigan Democrat says she talked to DeVos.

