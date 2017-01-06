Mich. Senator Stabenow opposes Betsy DeVos for Education Department head
U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she will vote against Betty DeVos as the next head of the U.S. Education Department. The Michigan Democrat says she talked to DeVos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|5 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|27
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Thu
|Morningwood
|2,810
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Mya
|1,136
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
|Hello Anti-Trump Karma
|Dec 30
|Knows who you are
|18
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC