Man pleads guilty to ethnic intimidation after taxi driver attack
A man accused of shouting racial slurs before hitting a Grand Rapids taxi driver plead guilty to ethnic intimidation Wednesday. Jacob Holtzlander, 23, plead guilty to ethnic intimidation at a status conference.
