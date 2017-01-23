Man involved in standoff charged with...

Man involved in standoff charged with assault

A Grand Rapids man who was involved in a standoff with police for three hours Friday night now faces a 15-year felony. Police say he tried to rob a man at the Boost Mobile on Bridge Street just east of Lane Avenue NW around 7 p.m. Friday.

