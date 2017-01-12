Man injured in former assistant prosecutor's wrong-way crash files lawsuit

A man injured when former Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Kuiper drove the wrong way on a one-way street, crashing into a parked car, has filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed last week in Kent County Circuit Court, names Kuiper as the defendant and suggests that he was driving drunk when the crash happened on Union Avenue south of Fulton Street about 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. The injured man, Daniel Empson, is seeking damages for injuries that include three broken bones in his back, a severe shoulder injury, laceration to his scalp and a possible concussion.

