Man fatally shot by deputy was releas...

Man fatally shot by deputy was released from jail same day

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A 30-year-old man fatally shot after struggling with police had been released from the Kent County Jail just hours earlier. Jonathan Sper was in the Kent County Jail on charges of defrauding an innkeeper and failing to identify himself to a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 1 hr rewtys 51
are the protesters going to jump 1 hr republican 1
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 14 hr MrsMrs90 9
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Tue Gville Jim 1,149
Local News Women (Apr '09) Tue TruthTeller 2,827
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil... Jan 22 Oneal 1
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC