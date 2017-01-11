Man accused of yelling 'Trump' while striking cab driver pleads to hate crime
A 23-year-old Grand Rapids man accused of yelling "Trump" while assaulting a cab driver has pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation. Holtzlander was in a cab driven by Yemaj Adem, an Ethiopian immigrant, when he became angry when Adem told him that $10 wouldn't be enough money to cover his planned trip.
