Leave your car running in Grand Rapid...

Leave your car running in Grand Rapids and you could get a $140 ticket

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

After a man from Roseville, Michigan was slapped with a $128 ticket for warming up his car , police are now reminding residents that a similar ordinance applies in the city of Grand Rapids. "I thought it was some kind of joke at first, and then I was thrown back by it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Obama a hypocrite? 1 hr RushFan666 39
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 14 hr George 1,140
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Local News Women (Apr '09) Tue Trace 2,821
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Mon Gville Jim 5
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16) Dec 30 RushFan666 110
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at January 11 at 8:29AM EST

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC