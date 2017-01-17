Lakeshore Habitat: Need for Afforable Housing HOLLAND, MI (WHTC) - A...
A study from Realtor.com says the Grand Rapids area is the 3rd nationally for a lack of available housing. The study also says that just seven-tenths of a percent of the housing inventory in Ottawa County was on the market in December.
