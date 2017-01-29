Lake effect snow today and tonight
A cold front is on its way to West Michigan today. Behind it, colder air will cross Lake Michigan which will lead to heavier lake effect snow in parts of the FOX 17 viewing area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|are the protesters going to jump
|Sat
|Oneal
|4
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Sat
|Frank
|11
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jan 27
|Roman
|1,150
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jan 27
|Jules
|2,828
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Jan 26
|rewtys
|51
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Jan 25
|MrsMrs90
|9
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC