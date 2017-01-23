Kent County day care provider shut down after state investigation
A Grand Rapids woman has had her child care business shut down and could have her license revoked, as a result of a state investigation. The Bureau of Community and Health Systems took action on Jan. 4, suspending the child care certificate of registration of Dana Adamsczak in order to "protect the health, welfare and safety of the children" she provides care for.
